Market Analysts see Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] gained 10.76% on the last trading session, reaching $4.22 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 480.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.03 billion with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $3.73 to $4.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.32M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 24646865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $5.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.27. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 70.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 8.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $299 million, or 16.44% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 19,738,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,099,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.18 million in CGC stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $33.15 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 7.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 30,647,863 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 15,019,781 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 25,086,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,753,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,873,992 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,418,367 shares during the same period.