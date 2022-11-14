Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Stock trading around $18.69 per share: What’s Next?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] traded at a high on 11/11/22, posting a 2.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.69. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Kinder Morgan Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Share up 14% and Distributable Cash Flow Per Share up 11% Versus the Third Quarter Of 2021.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE: KMI) board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2775 per share for the third quarter ($1.11 annualized), payable on November 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2022. This dividend is a 3% increase over the third quarter of 2021.

The company is reporting third quarter net income attributable to KMI of $576 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $495 million in the third quarter of 2021; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,122 million, compared to $1,013 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted Earnings were $575 million for the quarter, versus $505 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17919212 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for KMI stock reached $40.91 billion, with 2.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.46M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 17919212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $19.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 50.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.65, while it was recorded at 18.21 for the last single week of trading, and 18.04 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -3.22%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $26,004 million, or 63.30% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,921,377, which is approximately 0.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 165,279,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.61 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 719 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 105,948,711 shares. Additionally, 509 investors decreased positions by around 66,661,183 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 1,218,742,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,391,352,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,532,152 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 10,059,388 shares during the same period.