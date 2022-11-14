Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] moved up 11.48: Why It’s Important

Kalera Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: KAL] price surged by 11.48 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Kalera Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 15 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 131271104 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.13M shares. Kalera Public Limited Company shares reached a high of $0.1275 and dropped to a low of $0.0885 until finishing in the latest session at $0.09.

Guru’s Opinion on Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kalera Public Limited Company is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

KAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.40. With this latest performance, KAL shares dropped by -89.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.67 for Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9376, while it was recorded at 0.0792 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Kalera Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51.

Kalera Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.80% of KAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAL stocks are: DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE with ownership of 1,373,689, which is approximately 19.521% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC, holding 677,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in KAL stocks shares; and IFP ADVISORS, INC, currently with $61000.0 in KAL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kalera Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Kalera Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:KAL] by around 2,431,386 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 11,388,828 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,477,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,342,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,189,863 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 11,252,694 shares during the same period.