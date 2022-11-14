JP Morgan slashes price target on Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] – find out why.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] price plunged by -2.42 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Nu Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (“Nu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The quiet period starts on October 30, 2022 and, as from this date, the Company will no longer discuss financial results with the market.

A sum of 41273646 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 31.73M shares. Nu Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.72 and dropped to a low of $4.31 until finishing in the latest session at $4.44.

The one-year NU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.0. The average equity rating for NU stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

NU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.83. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.88% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.75, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nu Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.28 and a Gross Margin at +63.78. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,265 million, or 72.20% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 555,446,088, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.84% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in NU stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $901.38 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly -20.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 427,551,827 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 424,143,611 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 1,685,452,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,537,147,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,100,374 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 197,406,805 shares during the same period.