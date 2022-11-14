JP Morgan lifts Intel Corporation [INTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] traded at a high on 11/11/22, posting a 2.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.43. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Intel Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Intel Corporation today announced that Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president and general manager of the Network and Edge Solutions Group within Intel’s Network and Edge Group, will discuss opportunities for 5G and edge in a fireside chat at the New Street Research & BCG Innovation Conference: 5G and Beyond. Cloud. Convergence. The event will be at 10:10 a.m. PST, Nov. 14, 2022.

A live webcast and replay can be accessed publicly on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 49659045 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intel Corporation stands at 3.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.73%.

The market cap for INTC stock reached $122.82 billion, with 4.13 billion shares outstanding and 4.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.86M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 49659045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $31.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on INTC stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 40 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 15.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.88, while it was recorded at 28.92 for the last single week of trading, and 38.97 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $76,953 million, or 63.30% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 357,801,794, which is approximately 2.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 347,950,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.59 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.36 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,164 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 137,273,352 shares. Additionally, 1,451 investors decreased positions by around 138,152,283 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 2,253,414,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,528,840,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,946,632 shares, while 317 institutional investors sold positions of 26,020,156 shares during the same period.