Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Stock trading around $1.60 per share: What’s Next?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] closed the trading session at $1.60 on 11/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.48, while the highest price level was $1.67. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Hut 8 Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q3 2022.

Strong quarterly revenue of $31.7 millionBitcoin holdings increased 13.3% in Q3 to 8,388 as of September 30, 2022Achieved adjusted EBITDA(i) of $2.1 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), (“Hut 8” or the “Company”) one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (“Q3 2022”). All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars (“CAD”), unless otherwise stated.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.62 percent and weekly performance of -26.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, HUT reached to a volume of 21436226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

HUT stock trade performance evaluation

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.27. With this latest performance, HUT shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9659, while it was recorded at 1.8440 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2110 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 16.06% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,734,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,628,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 million in HUT stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.15 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly 19.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 14,778,908 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,491,131 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 8,095,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,365,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,319,064 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,447,756 shares during the same period.