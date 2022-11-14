fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] stock Upgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $6

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.66 during the day while it closed the day at $3.59. The company report on November 4, 2022 that FuboTV Announces Q3 2022 Results; North American Streaming Business Delivered Record High 1,231,000 Subscribers, Exceeded Revenue Forecast.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Revenue and subscriber growth for Fubo’s global streaming business was strong during the quarter, with North America (NA) revenue and subscriber growth coming in ahead of forecast. FuboTV closed the quarter with $219.2 million in revenue for NA, an increase of 40% year-over-year, while ad revenue was $22.5 million, up 21% year-over year. NA paid subscribers reached a record high of 1,231,000, an increase of 31% year-over-year.

fuboTV Inc. stock has also gained 5.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FUBO stock has declined by -18.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.28% and lost -76.87% year-on date.

The market cap for FUBO stock reached $628.90 million, with 195.32 million shares outstanding and 179.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.84M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 16387312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

FUBO stock trade performance evaluation

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.90. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -12.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $288 million, or 42.80% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,098,743, which is approximately 27.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,256,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.77 million in FUBO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $20.07 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly -12.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 22,907,619 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 11,094,810 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 46,286,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,288,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,319,640 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,457,437 shares during the same period.