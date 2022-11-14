Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell -8.05% so far this year. What now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] jumped around 1.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $38.04 at the close of the session, up 3.51%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Freeport-McMoRan Third-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on its Website.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019006199/en/.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock is now -8.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FCX Stock saw the intraday high of $39.255 and lowest of $37.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.63, which means current price is +53.39% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.59M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 22045166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $36.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FCX shares from 48 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has FCX stock performed recently?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 29.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.40 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.45, while it was recorded at 35.75 for the last single week of trading, and 36.45 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +37.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.54.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

There are presently around $41,314 million, or 79.90% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,262,392, which is approximately 0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 106,946,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in FCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.78 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly -17.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 573 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 76,265,579 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 105,813,235 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 903,982,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,086,061,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,229,174 shares, while 186 institutional investors sold positions of 22,352,730 shares during the same period.