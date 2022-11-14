For PG&E Corporation [PCG], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.59%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Winter Storm Moves through Northern and Central California Bringing Rain and Snow; Hundreds of PG&E Personnel Responding to Local Power Outages.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Crews and Resources Positioned Proactively to Restore Power Safely and as Quickly as Possible.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews are responding to local power outages from a storm system that is continuing to move through its service territory and is forecasted to last until Wednesday morning. Since Monday morning, PG&E has restored more than 60,000 customers who lost power, with 96 percent restored in six hours or fewer.

Over the last 12 months, PCG stock rose by 19.51%. The one-year PG&E Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.04. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.51 billion, with 2.47 billion shares outstanding and 2.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.25M shares, PCG stock reached a trading volume of 19054070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.91, while it was recorded at 14.83 for the last single week of trading, and 12.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corporation Fundamentals:

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PCG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.59%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,604 million, or 68.50% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 189,650,280, which is approximately 6.172% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 187,094,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in PCG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.75 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 7.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 133,029,353 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 111,087,340 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 1,355,092,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,599,209,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,945,522 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,209,404 shares during the same period.