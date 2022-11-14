Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] moved down -6.83: Why It’s Important

Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ: FSRD] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.3068 during the day while it closed the day at $0.24. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Thinking about buying stock in Motorsport Games, Six Flags, Meta, Advanced Micro Devices, or Fast Radius?.

Fast Radius Inc. stock has also loss -21.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSRD stock has declined by -68.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.30% and lost -97.54% year-on date.

The market cap for FSRD stock reached $19.70 million, with 75.64 million shares outstanding and 31.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, FSRD reached a trading volume of 26609910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSRD shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fast Radius Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fast Radius Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

FSRD stock trade performance evaluation

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.61. With this latest performance, FSRD shares dropped by -41.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4085, while it was recorded at 0.2132 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1768 for the last 200 days.

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Fast Radius Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 27.70% of FSRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSRD stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 15,598,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in FSRD stocks shares; and ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP, currently with $0.24 million in FSRD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fast Radius Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ:FSRD] by around 434,069 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,374,385 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,827,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,635,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSRD stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,476 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 366,405 shares during the same period.