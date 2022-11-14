Deutsche Bank lifts Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] surged by $2.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.455 during the day while it closed the day at $17.01. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Affirm Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended September 30, 2022. The results, which include a shareholder letter furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, can be found on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com.

Affirm will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 5.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFRM stock has declined by -55.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.26% and lost -83.08% year-on date.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $4.35 billion, with 290.93 million shares outstanding and 217.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.68M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 26140681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $24.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.98.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.89, while it was recorded at 15.07 for the last single week of trading, and 29.45 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,814 million, or 77.20% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 24,791,528, which is approximately -19.684% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,510,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.88 million in AFRM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $283.47 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 58.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 28,255,952 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 20,322,711 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 116,829,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,408,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,220,089 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 7,242,860 shares during the same period.