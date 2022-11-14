Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is -29.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] loss -1.91% or -0.87 points to close at $44.79 with a heavy trading volume of 25959393 shares. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Afriagrimark: How Small-Scale Farmers in Africa Get Goods to Market Through a Unique Platform.

Now that the Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge 2022 winners have been officially announced, you’ll want to learn more about each winning team and the story behind each innovation. The Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge is an online competition that awards cash prizes to early-stage tech entrepreneurs solving the world’s toughest problems. Since 2017, the competition has awarded $3.25 million USD to 78 start-ups from 25 countries.

We are excited for you to learn more about the 2022 winning teams addressing some of the biggest challenges we face through technology-based solutions.

It opened the trading session at $45.18, the shares rose to $45.32 and dropped to $43.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSCO points out that the company has recorded -9.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.65M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 25959393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $54.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $46 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on CSCO stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 43 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.88, while it was recorded at 44.70 for the last single week of trading, and 47.64 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.11 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $134,072 million, or 75.30% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 372,171,051, which is approximately 0.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 351,391,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.74 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.19 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -3.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,425 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 130,294,979 shares. Additionally, 1,265 investors decreased positions by around 134,977,030 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 2,728,081,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,993,353,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,291,992 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 7,106,921 shares during the same period.