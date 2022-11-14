Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] moved up 5.83: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 5.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.35. The company report on November 11, 2022 that Princess Cruises Black Friday Sale Offers Significant Savings on 2022 and 2023 Cruises to Destinations Worldwide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 69714987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 6.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.01%.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $12.10 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.64M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 69714987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.00. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 45.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.17 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 13.23 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $5,357 million, or 46.80% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,435,982, which is approximately 1.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,464,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $532.65 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $526.1 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 56,364,844 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 47,430,534 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 413,753,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,548,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,754,020 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 10,032,008 shares during the same period.