Canaccord Genuity lifts Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] gained 5.17% on the last trading session, reaching $17.89 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Plug Power Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

A conference call will be held today, November 8, 2022.

Plug Power Inc. represents 578.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.92 billion with the latest information. PLUG stock price has been found in the range of $16.74 to $18.155.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.47M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 23385760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $30.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63.

Trading performance analysis for PLUG stock

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.96. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.91, while it was recorded at 15.86 for the last single week of trading, and 21.71 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $5,057 million, or 55.20% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,177,908, which is approximately 13.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,291,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $899.71 million in PLUG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $235.84 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -3.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

271 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 32,517,064 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 45,614,839 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 204,525,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,657,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,911,068 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,330,292 shares during the same period.