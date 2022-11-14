BTIG Research lifts WeWork Inc. [WE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] jumped around 0.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.03 at the close of the session, up 16.54%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING WeWork Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Revenue Increases 24% Year-over-YearExtends Debt Maturity.

Due to a transcription error, in the “CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS” table, figure in the 2022 column of row “Operating lease right-of-use assets” should read 882 (instead of 82).

WeWork Inc. stock is now -64.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WE Stock saw the intraday high of $3.03 and lowest of $2.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.00, which means current price is +56.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, WE reached a trading volume of 12409305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WeWork Inc. [WE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64.

How has WE stock performed recently?

WeWork Inc. [WE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.09. With this latest performance, WE shares gained by 27.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeWork Inc. [WE] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.94 and a Gross Margin at -47.62. WeWork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for WeWork Inc. [WE]

There are presently around $1,811 million, or 89.10% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 324,348,048, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.67 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $216.78 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly -14.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WeWork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 41,499,898 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 29,022,109 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 527,242,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,764,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,823,950 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,205,623 shares during the same period.