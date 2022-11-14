Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Revenue clocked in at $25.90 million, down -11.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] price surged by 10.37 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Appoints Donna Polizio as Its First Ever Global Head of Market Access.

Ms. Polizio was most recently the vice president of U.S. managed care and reimbursement at Genomic Health, acquired by Exact Sciences in 2019. In this role, she managed payor contracting and reimbursements that helped drive profitability of Genomic Health prior to its acquisition. Ms. Polizio has also held senior leadership roles in research and development, applications, sales and market access in multiple global life science and diagnostic companies.

A sum of 20983454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.18M shares. Bionano Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.80 and dropped to a low of $2.32 until finishing in the latest session at $2.66.

The one-year BNGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.41. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.25, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.16. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 17.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $214 million, or 27.50% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,021,575, which is approximately 13.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,634,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.59 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.38 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 8.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 11,902,560 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 4,775,435 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 63,906,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,584,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 499,082 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,609 shares during the same period.