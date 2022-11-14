Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Stock trading around $3.95 per share: What’s Next?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] gained 1.80% or 0.07 points to close at $3.95 with a heavy trading volume of 13734290 shares. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Bart Sichel as EVP, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced the appointment of Bart Sichel as EVP, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer. Mr. Sichel will oversee fully integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon, reporting directly to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. President and CEO, Sue Gove.

It opened the trading session at $3.79, the shares rose to $4.14 and dropped to $3.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBBY points out that the company has recorded -59.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 40.23M shares, BBBY reached to a volume of 13734290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -23.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $219 million, or 74.40% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,511,588, which is approximately -19.762% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,932,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.33 million in BBBY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.05 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -10.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 11,368,901 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 20,860,581 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 23,320,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,550,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,237,783 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,845,866 shares during the same period.