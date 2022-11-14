Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Stock trading around $2.85 per share: What’s Next?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] traded at a high on 11/11/22, posting a 4.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.85.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 79048531 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at 5.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.99%.

The market cap for BBD stock reached $27.67 billion, with 5.32 billion shares outstanding and 5.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.17M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 79048531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BBD stock performed recently?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.78. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -24.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.76 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

There are presently around $2,502 million, or 18.30% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 83,171,523, which is approximately -7.875% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 73,498,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.47 million in BBD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $179.13 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly 122.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 114,626,689 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 96,254,387 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 666,973,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 877,854,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,596,655 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 23,518,636 shares during the same period.