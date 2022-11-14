Argus lifts American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.46%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that UPLIFT NOW ACCEPTED THROUGH ARC PAY, SUPPORTED BY UATP.

The partnership makes the buy now, pay later option available for travel agencies to offer to their customers.

Uplift, the leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, has announced that it is now accepted for payment by Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) through UATP, the underlying technology for the partnership.

Over the last 12 months, AAL stock dropped by -30.24%. The one-year American Airlines Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.82. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.70 billion, with 650.59 million shares outstanding and 642.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.95M shares, AAL stock reached a trading volume of 24095202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 14.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 15.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,218 million, or 54.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,335,360, which is approximately 1.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,492,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.65 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $523.38 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 29,519,670 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 41,742,210 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 279,435,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,697,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,172,492 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 13,914,764 shares during the same period.