AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] is -73.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] jumped around 0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.61 at the close of the session, up 15.00%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Fathom Events and Vertical Debut “Broadway Rising”, Documentary Chronicles Broadway’s Post-Pandemic Rebound Only In Theaters December 5.

Broadway is back, and movie theaters are helping spread the word. Fathom Events, the leader in event cinema and one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters, nationwide, and Vertical are partnering to bring audiences BROADWAY RISING, a feature documentary chronicling the complex road to reopening Broadway post-pandemic.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.28M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 29878686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

How has APE stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9520, while it was recorded at 1.4840 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]

72 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 13,970,194 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 64,779,573 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 50,564,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,314,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,720,565 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 17,288,423 shares during the same period.