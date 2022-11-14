Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Is Currently 5.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] jumped around 3.9 points on Friday, while shares priced at $72.37 at the close of the session, up 5.70%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Offering Unmatched Performance, Leadership Energy Efficiency and Next-Generation Architecture, AMD Brings 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors to The Modern Data Center.

—New AMD EPYC™ processors are the world’s fastest and most energy efficient, allowing customers to modernize their data centers to drive actionable insights for better business results— .

—AMD EPYC™ processors are supported by a complete cloud, enterprise, hardware and software ecosystem—.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is now -49.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMD Stock saw the intraday high of $73.32 and lowest of $68.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.46, which means current price is +32.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 81.95M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 111564579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $91.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $85, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AMD stock. On October 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 107 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 32.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.37. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 22.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.55, while it was recorded at 65.54 for the last single week of trading, and 90.86 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 16.88%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $76,835 million, or 68.40% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,645,149, which is approximately 0.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 116,372,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.42 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.71 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 871 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 73,819,046 shares. Additionally, 822 investors decreased positions by around 80,785,679 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 907,085,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,061,690,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,722,452 shares, while 210 institutional investors sold positions of 15,067,776 shares during the same period.