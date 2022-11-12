Wall Street Analyst Initiated Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] closed the trading session at $14.92 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.25, while the highest price level was $14.92. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Dividend for Tenth Consecutive Quarter to $0.40 per Share.

Company Highlights:.

Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.56 percent and weekly performance of 13.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, ABR reached to a volume of 4079748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.37. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 21.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.37, while it was recorded at 14.46 for the last single week of trading, and 15.46 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.95 and a Gross Margin at +99.05. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,057 million, or 44.50% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,736,254, which is approximately -0.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,319,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.65 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $45.02 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 4.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 11,104,064 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 5,683,519 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 54,030,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,817,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 727,317 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,101,603 shares during the same period.