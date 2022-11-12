SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS] is -62.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SHF Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHFS] gained 85.78% on the last trading session, reaching $3.79 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Safe Harbor Financial to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14th, 2022.

Company to host conference call after the market closes at 4:30pm ET on November 14th.

SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating financial services to the regulated cannabis industry announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2022 on Monday, November 14th, 2022 after the market closes.

SHF Holdings Inc. represents 14.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.36 million with the latest information. SHFS stock price has been found in the range of $2.40 to $6.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 123.80K shares, SHFS reached a trading volume of 5697157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SHF Holdings Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SHFS stock

SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.11. With this latest performance, SHFS shares dropped by -30.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.47 for SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.43, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.17 for the last 200 days.

SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SHF Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at SHF Holdings Inc. [SHFS]

There are presently around $34 million, or 73.70% of SHFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHFS stocks are: ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,599,496, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 79.00% of the total institutional ownership; ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.93 million in SHFS stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.93 million in SHFS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in SHF Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SHFS] by around 3,248,589 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 6,841,763 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,008,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,082,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHFS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,500,256 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 5,576,261 shares during the same period.