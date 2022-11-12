Market cap of Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] reaches 7.68B – now what?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] gained 11.42% or 3.53 points to close at $34.43 with a heavy trading volume of 4415016 shares. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $32.45, the shares rose to $34.98 and dropped to $32.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBWI points out that the company has recorded -29.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, BBWI reached to a volume of 4415016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for BBWI stock

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.04, while it was recorded at 32.61 for the last single week of trading, and 41.34 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 10.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $7,517 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,452,119, which is approximately -5.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 22,221,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $765.09 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $646.16 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -1.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 27,979,285 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 38,575,437 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 151,777,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,331,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,721,929 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 16,229,878 shares during the same period.