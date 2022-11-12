Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Is Currently 2.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] traded at a high on 11/10/22, posting a 2.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.52. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 Financial Results; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PST (1pm EST) Today.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, “This quarter is a continuation of our strong operational performance. With production guidance reaffirmed, and a strong fourth quarter expected, we are feeling confident about our 2022 production results. Like the rest of the industry, profit margins are under pressure. The strength of the USD is weighing on commodity prices, and inflation is increasing direct costs. We are fortunate that the elevated grade profile at Guanacevi and strong operational performance has allowed us to stay within or near our guided cost ranges on a per ounce basis.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5027857 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at 7.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.32%.

The market cap for EXK stock reached $654.44 million, with 180.97 million shares outstanding and 179.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 5027857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has EXK stock performed recently?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.09 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Insider trade positions for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $161 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,556,660, which is approximately 1.689% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 5,344,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.81 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $17.82 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 0.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 3,090,866 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,386,080 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 40,179,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,656,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 391,779 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 598,394 shares during the same period.