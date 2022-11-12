Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] fell -56.50% so far this year. What now?

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: DSEY] price surged by 9.25 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Diversey Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Reported sales +3.6% compared to prior year; +17.3% in constant currency.

A sum of 3930111 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 730.20K shares. Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.97 and dropped to a low of $5.61 until finishing in the latest session at $5.79.

The one-year DSEY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.89. The average equity rating for DSEY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSEY shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $12, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on DSEY stock. On March 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DSEY shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversey Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

DSEY Stock Performance Analysis:

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.87. With this latest performance, DSEY shares gained by 34.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diversey Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

DSEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. go to 9.83%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,776 million, or 96.60% of DSEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSEY stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 236,561,159, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,082,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.75 million in DSEY stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $57.22 million in DSEY stock with ownership of nearly 1.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:DSEY] by around 14,920,688 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 6,114,490 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 285,717,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,752,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSEY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,508,965 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,498,008 shares during the same period.