BofA Securities slashes price target on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] – find out why.

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] jumped around 2.8 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.86 at the close of the session, up 9.31%. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser Announces Resolution of Work Stoppage in Oregon and Washington.

Normal operations to resume with approval of new contract with IAM.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced the successful resolution of a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union in Oregon and Washington. Weyerhaeuser has approximately 1,200 employees who are members of IAM, including employees in the company’s Wood Products and Timberlands organizations, and the approval of a new contract will result in the restoration of operations at all sites.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock is now -17.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WY Stock saw the intraday high of $32.99 and lowest of $31.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.86, which means current price is +20.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 4963695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.51, while it was recorded at 31.04 for the last single week of trading, and 35.97 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $20,045 million, or 84.10% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,686,901, which is approximately 0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,349,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.18 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -8.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

420 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,469,872 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 31,410,191 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 542,120,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 610,000,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,959,826 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,699,578 shares during the same period.