why Workday Inc. [WDAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $209.97

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] gained 13.47% or 18.18 points to close at $153.13 with a heavy trading volume of 4301947 shares. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Workday Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Seventh Consecutive Year.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises*. Workday was recognized as a Leader for the seventh consecutive year and positioned the highest for overall Ability to Execute.

Organizations across the globe continue to face significant challenges in attracting, supporting, and retaining talent amid a tight labor market and evolving employee expectations. To deliver engaging and personalized employee experiences, organizations need a unified view of their workforce. More than 4,500 global customers – and more than 50% of the Fortune 500 – including Banner Health, Everise, Kohl’s, Lloyd’s Banking Group, McKee Foods, Nasdaq, Inc., Palm Beach State College, Tennis Australia, Thomson Reuters, and more are using Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to automate HR processes, support and empower employees, and adapt to changing business and workforce needs.

It opened the trading session at $145.00, the shares rose to $155.43 and dropped to $144.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WDAY points out that the company has recorded -10.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, WDAY reached to a volume of 4301947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Workday Inc. [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $209.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $186, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WDAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 7.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for WDAY stock

Workday Inc. [WDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.21. With this latest performance, WDAY shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.13, while it was recorded at 139.48 for the last single week of trading, and 180.63 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +72.26. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 12.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Workday Inc. [WDAY]

There are presently around $26,877 million, or 90.50% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,684,931, which is approximately 4.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,716,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $1.41 billion in WDAY stock with ownership of nearly 47.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workday Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY] by around 24,172,093 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 25,998,848 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 125,347,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,518,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDAY stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,253,160 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 3,809,401 shares during the same period.