why Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.90

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] traded at a high on 11/10/22, posting a 11.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.10. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Philips Norelco creates interactive metaverse experience on Roblox.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

“Shavetopia” will allow Roblox users to purchase facial hairstyles for their online avatars this fall.

Philips Norelco recently launched “Shavetopia” – an interactive hub on Roblox that gives users the ability to choose from a variety of avatar facial hairstyles. This venture on Roblox, a global platform connecting over 50 million people daily through shared immersive experiences, helps extend the men’s grooming brand and important social causes it supports to the metaverse.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3548702 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for PHG stock reached $12.29 billion, with 885.33 million shares outstanding and 873.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, PHG reached a trading volume of 3548702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $28.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.23.

How has PHG stock performed recently?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, PHG shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.98, while it was recorded at 13.09 for the last single week of trading, and 23.25 for the last 200 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.65 and a Gross Margin at +38.44. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.34. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $7,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

Earnings analysis for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

Positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 26,520,742 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 4,998,075 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 98,287,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,806,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,260,054 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,085,308 shares during the same period.