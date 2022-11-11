why Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.00

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] jumped around 2.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.61 at the close of the session, up 12.82%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Royce Investment Partners Celebrates 50 Years of Small-Cap Investing.

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), investment adviser to The Royce Funds, is pleased to share the news of its 50th anniversary. The firm, then known as Quest Advisory Corporation, was founded in November 1972 by Charles M. Royce. Under the guidance of both Mr. Royce and, more recently, the firm’s executive management team, Royce has grown into a small-cap specialist with unparalleled knowledge and experience, offering distinct investment approaches to meet investors’ goals. As of October 31, 2022, the firm had assets under management of more than $10 billion. Still active in managing portfolios, Mr. Royce enjoys one of the longest tenures in the asset management industry.

When he founded the firm, there was a strong perception that small-cap was too risky an asset class to form the core of a mutual fund portfolio. As Royce’s CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer Chris Clark commented, “Even on the heels of the success that pioneers like Chuck enjoyed, there were few competitors. According to Morningstar, there were only 13 open-end small-cap funds in 1972. The total began to climb in the ’90s, with 121 funds at the end of 1992, 553 at the end of 2002, and 501 as of the end of September 2022. Even with this remarkable growth, the asset class remains the most inefficient, labor intensive, and exciting segment of the equity markets.”.

Franklin Resources Inc. stock is now -23.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEN Stock saw the intraday high of $25.62 and lowest of $23.645 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.45, which means current price is +26.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 5831777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $28 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 44.86.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.23. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 21.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.36 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.47, while it was recorded at 23.68 for the last single week of trading, and 26.04 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.09. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.59.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 11.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.62. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $170,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -5.47%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $5,868 million, or 47.60% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,261,767, which is approximately 0.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 32,525,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $832.97 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $761.87 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 19,057,242 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 10,520,568 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 199,535,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,112,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,916,086 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,966,781 shares during the same period.