why Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.75

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] gained 5.18% or 0.13 points to close at $2.64 with a heavy trading volume of 4031305 shares. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Allbirds Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Q3 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $2.66, the shares rose to $2.725 and dropped to $2.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIRD points out that the company has recorded -36.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, BIRD reached to a volume of 4031305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc. stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BIRD shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for BIRD stock

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.01. With this latest performance, BIRD shares dropped by -14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Allbirds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30.

Allbirds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]

There are presently around $127 million, or 52.00% of BIRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,510,707, which is approximately 399.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,234,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.46 million in BIRD stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $10.12 million in BIRD stock with ownership of nearly -3.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allbirds Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ:BIRD] by around 24,129,183 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 12,941,789 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 10,932,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,003,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIRD stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,692,994 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,134,946 shares during the same period.