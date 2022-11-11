Wells Fargo slashes price target on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] – find out why.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.18 during the day while it closed the day at $1.15. The company report on November 8, 2022 that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Our strong third quarter revenue results, excluding the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates, reflect the resiliency of our platform and the continued execution of our strategic plan, which we detailed during our Investor Day in September,” said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. “This performance was at the high end of our consolidated revenue guidance and supported by broad-based demand from advertisers, with notable strength across our digital footprint in the Americas and Europe.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -14.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCO stock has declined by -37.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.29% and lost -65.26% year-on date.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $563.34 million, with 475.12 million shares outstanding and 468.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 3703692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $2.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

CCO stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.81. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -29.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5300, while it was recorded at 1.1339 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1315 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +32.86. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $535 million, or 99.60% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,348,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.55 million in CCO stocks shares; and ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $43.7 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 39,262,727 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 32,285,079 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 393,654,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,202,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,358,336 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 12,004,630 shares during the same period.