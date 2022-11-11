Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] jumped around 6.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.72 at the close of the session, up 22.37%. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Opened a Record 38 Shops, Revenues Increased 53% Year-over-Year to $198.6 Million.

Dutch Bros Inc. stock is now -29.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BROS Stock saw the intraday high of $36.33 and lowest of $30.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.59, which means current price is +78.15% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 5399862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $44.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BROS stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BROS shares from 70 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has BROS stock performed recently?

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, BROS shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.87, while it was recorded at 32.65 for the last single week of trading, and 41.46 for the last 200 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.95. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.17.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc. go to 19.50%.

Insider trade positions for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

There are presently around $2,759 million, or 40.90% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 59,465,503, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,847,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.43 million in BROS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $99.64 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly 56.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 5,123,736 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 4,512,018 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 67,614,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,250,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 935,114 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,878,215 shares during the same period.