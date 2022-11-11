Wall Street Analyst Upgrade BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ: BLRX] traded at a low on 11/10/22, posting a -24.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60. The company report on November 10, 2022 that BioLineRx to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 15, 2022.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Management to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, announced today it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, before the U.S. markets open.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3851651 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioLineRx Ltd. stands at 15.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.66%.

The market cap for BLRX stock reached $38.20 million, with 61.52 million shares outstanding and 61.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 272.99K shares, BLRX reached a trading volume of 3851651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLRX shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for BioLineRx Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2017, representing the official price target for BioLineRx Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Hold rating on BLRX stock. On August 17, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BLRX shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioLineRx Ltd. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has BLRX stock performed recently?

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.99. With this latest performance, BLRX shares dropped by -30.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.11 for BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0290, while it was recorded at 0.7759 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3804 for the last 200 days.

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BLRX is now -49.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.83. Additionally, BLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,299,677 per employee.BioLineRx Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]

Positions in BioLineRx Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ:BLRX] by around 151,207 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 253,510 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 763,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,168,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,834 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 53,697 shares during the same period.