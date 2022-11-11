Wall Street Analyst Initiated Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] gained 10.59% on the last trading session, reaching $8.67 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces Updated Clinical Data for Lifileucel in Advanced Melanoma at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

31% Objective Response Rate (ORR) and Median Duration of Response (mDOR) Not Reached at 36.5 Months Median Study Follow Up in C-144-01 Trial (Cohorts 2 and 4).

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. represents 157.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.36 billion with the latest information. IOVA stock price has been found in the range of $8.16 to $8.735.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 4080711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $26.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $25, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on IOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for IOVA stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, IOVA shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

There are presently around $1,381 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,363,027, which is approximately 8.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,826,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.53 million in IOVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $102.05 million in IOVA stock with ownership of nearly 71.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IOVA] by around 36,126,010 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 35,678,747 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 87,536,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,341,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOVA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,958,696 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,246,378 shares during the same period.