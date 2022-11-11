Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] traded at a high on 11/10/22, posting a 20.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $120.14. The company report on November 9, 2022 that BILL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

BILL (NYSE:BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Citi 12th Annual Financial Technology ConferenceMonday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30am PT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4493646 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at 8.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.37%.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $12.98 billion, with 104.44 million shares outstanding and 101.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 4493646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $185.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 10.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.04.

How has BILL stock performed recently?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.90, while it was recorded at 106.90 for the last single week of trading, and 158.11 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.35 and a Gross Margin at +64.12. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.29.

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $12,562 million, or 99.20% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,339,521, which is approximately 0.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,947,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in BILL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 4.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 12,104,500 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 10,811,355 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 81,645,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,560,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,476,670 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,715,818 shares during the same period.