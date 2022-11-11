Wall Street Analyst Downgrade SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. What else is Wall St. saying

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] gained 18.03% or 0.11 points to close at $0.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3726510 shares. The company report on November 10, 2022 that SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

It opened the trading session at $0.61, the shares rose to $0.6995 and dropped to $0.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SDC points out that the company has recorded -43.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, SDC reached to a volume of 3726510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $1.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SDC shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for SDC stock

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.91. With this latest performance, SDC shares dropped by -24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9324, while it was recorded at 0.6581 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5417 for the last 200 days.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SmileDirectClub Inc. go to 10.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

There are presently around $24 million, or 29.20% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,919,948, which is approximately -4.002% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 7,153,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.0 million in SDC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly -17.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 1,663,922 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,840,057 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 27,381,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,884,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,587 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,382,554 shares during the same period.