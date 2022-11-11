Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: RPAY] closed the trading session at $6.60 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.77, while the highest price level was $7.04. The company report on November 9, 2022 that REPAY Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Q3 2022 Gross Profit Growth of 20% Year-over-Year with Continued Solid Margins.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.88 percent and weekly performance of 24.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 938.24K shares, RPAY reached to a volume of 7097634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAY shares is $12.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Repay Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $19 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Repay Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $15, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on RPAY stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RPAY shares from 31 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repay Holdings Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPAY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RPAY stock trade performance evaluation

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.53. With this latest performance, RPAY shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.14, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 12.05 for the last 200 days.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.90 and a Gross Margin at +33.79. Repay Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.57.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Repay Holdings Corporation go to 7.44%.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $553 million, or 91.10% of RPAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAY stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 11,007,439, which is approximately 3.368% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,211,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.59 million in RPAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43.54 million in RPAY stock with ownership of nearly 3.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repay Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:RPAY] by around 10,737,246 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 7,392,182 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 65,704,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,834,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,076,442 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,465,873 shares during the same period.