UDR Inc. [UDR] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $46

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] price surged by 8.33 percent to reach at $3.13. The company report on October 26, 2022 that UDR Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Full-Year 2022 Guidance Ranges.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today its third quarter 2022 results. Net Income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), FFO as Adjusted (“FFOA”), and Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are detailed below.

A sum of 3708128 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.31M shares. UDR Inc. shares reached a high of $40.73 and dropped to a low of $38.87 until finishing in the latest session at $40.69.

The one-year UDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.13. The average equity rating for UDR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $49.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $48 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.20.

UDR Stock Performance Analysis:

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.29, while it was recorded at 38.42 for the last single week of trading, and 48.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UDR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.51 and a Gross Margin at +14.97. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47.

UDR Inc. [UDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,282 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,167,417, which is approximately 1.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 38,924,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.42 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly 0.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 26,317,228 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 18,965,392 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 281,128,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,411,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,775,481 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 8,346,267 shares during the same period.