Trevena Inc. [TRVN] fell -79.04% so far this year. What now?

Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVN] traded at a low on 11/09/22, posting a -30.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.12. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Trevena Announces Reverse Stock Split.

At a special meeting of stockholders held on September 8, 2022, Trevena’s stockholders approved a reverse stock split of Trevena’s common stock at a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-25, with such ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors. Additional information regarding the reverse stock split approved by stockholders can be found in Trevena’s definitive proxy statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5242327 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trevena Inc. stands at 15.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.46%.

The market cap for TRVN stock reached $20.91 million, with 173.68 million shares outstanding and 171.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 649.87K shares, TRVN reached a trading volume of 5242327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trevena Inc. [TRVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVN shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Trevena Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Trevena Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on TRVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevena Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has TRVN stock performed recently?

Trevena Inc. [TRVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.83. With this latest performance, TRVN shares dropped by -31.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.16 for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1794, while it was recorded at 0.1691 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3217 for the last 200 days.

Trevena Inc. [TRVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trevena Inc. [TRVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9157.85 and a Gross Margin at -216.58. Trevena Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9098.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.64.

Trevena Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.50% of TRVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,052,551, which is approximately 13.797% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,811,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in TRVN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.24 million in TRVN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trevena Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVN] by around 5,834,959 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 17,246,395 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 1,443,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,637,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,234,631 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,659,618 shares during the same period.