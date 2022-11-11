The Macerich Company [MAC] Is Currently 10.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] traded at a high on 11/10/22, posting a 10.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.81. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Macerich Releases Quarterly Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today has released its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information by posting it to the Investor Relations section of its website at www.macerich.com (Investors, Financial Information Section).

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today, Thursday, November 3, 2022, to discuss quarterly results. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors, Events & Presentations Section). Alternatively, the call is available by phone at Toll-Free 1-888-256-1007 or International (toll) 1-323-701-0225, Conference ID # 5747475.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5214711 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Macerich Company stands at 4.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.93%.

The market cap for MAC stock reached $2.63 billion, with 214.99 million shares outstanding and 205.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 5214711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Macerich Company [MAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $13 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on MAC stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 10 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.64.

How has MAC stock performed recently?

The Macerich Company [MAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 47.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 12.08 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +17.72. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57.

Earnings analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

Insider trade positions for The Macerich Company [MAC]

There are presently around $2,340 million, or 85.50% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,853,095, which is approximately 1.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,029,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.68 million in MAC stocks shares; and SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $232.07 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 26.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 18,826,787 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 14,970,227 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 148,865,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,662,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,148,529 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,551,701 shares during the same period.