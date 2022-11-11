The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock Initiated by Cowen analyst, price target now $350

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] closed the trading session at $311.70 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $297.08, while the highest price level was $314.74. The company report on November 9, 2022 that The Home Depot Foundation and Team Rubicon Help Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation, more than 150 volunteers from Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, and Team Rubicon provided critical relief to those in need.

“It was pretty overwhelming to drive into the park and see so many lost homes,” says Florida homeowner Cheryl Wuyts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.89 percent and weekly performance of 10.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, HD reached to a volume of 7774652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $350.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $285, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on HD stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 340 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 9.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1355.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 92.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.73. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 11.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.73 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 284.37, while it was recorded at 292.78 for the last single week of trading, and 302.78 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 15.70%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $223,338 million, or 71.30% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,428,756, which is approximately 0.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,711,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.35 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.31 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 0.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,503 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 28,085,010 shares. Additionally, 1,447 investors decreased positions by around 22,088,999 shares, while 354 investors held positions by with 666,343,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,517,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,923,062 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,515,127 shares during the same period.