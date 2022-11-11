Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] Revenue clocked in at $25.21 billion, up 1.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] traded at a high on 11/10/22, posting a 4.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.84. The company report on November 8, 2022 that THE CANADIAN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE RESEARCH CONSORTIUM AWARDS FIRST $1M PIONEER GRANT FROM TAKEDA CANADA.

Funding will support the first active comparator, multicentre, randomized trial to evaluate optimal first-line treatment strategy for Ileal Crohn’s disease.

The Canadian Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research Consortium (CIRC) awards the inaugural $1 million PIONEER Grant from Takeda Canada Inc. (Takeda), in support of high-quality, impactful Canadian clinical research to improve patient outcomes and quality of life for people living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3948817 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.73%.

The market cap for TAK stock reached $43.82 billion, with 3.11 billion shares outstanding and 3.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 3948817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TAK stock performed recently?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, TAK shares gained by 7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.14, while it was recorded at 13.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.10 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.65. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $4,858,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

Insider trade positions for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

There are presently around $852 million, or 1.90% of TAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 4,751,715, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 4,256,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.91 million in TAK stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $58.73 million in TAK stock with ownership of nearly 1213.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 13,125,822 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 12,756,807 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 35,704,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,587,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,727,028 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,964,586 shares during the same period.