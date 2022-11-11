Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] Stock trading around $93.23 per share: What’s Next?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] price surged by 8.98 percent to reach at $7.68. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Skyworks Reports Q4 and Full Year FY22 Results.

Q4 FY22 Results.

Delivers Record Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.407 Billion, up 14% Sequentially and 7% Y-o-Y.

A sum of 3477089 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.97M shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $93.31 and dropped to a low of $89.82 until finishing in the latest session at $93.23.

The one-year SWKS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.6. The average equity rating for SWKS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $107.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $130 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on SWKS stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SWKS shares from 130 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SWKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.23. With this latest performance, SWKS shares gained by 17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.45, while it was recorded at 88.72 for the last single week of trading, and 109.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skyworks Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.88 and a Gross Margin at +48.82. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWKS is now 27.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.20. Additionally, SWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

SWKS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 9.65%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,620 million, or 78.00% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,884,993, which is approximately -0.788% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,867,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $679.45 million in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly -1.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

411 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 18,640,877 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 10,811,438 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 95,188,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,640,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,710,896 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 1,071,168 shares during the same period.