Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] is -13.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] gained 9.20% on the last trading session, reaching $10.80 price per share at the time.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited represents 705.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.66 billion with the latest information. SBSW stock price has been found in the range of $10.30 to $10.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 4503641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Investec have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $25 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SBSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SBSW stock

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.72. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 15.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading, and 12.29 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 8,713,151 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 7,530,252 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 31,717,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,960,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,753,585 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,940,371 shares during the same period.