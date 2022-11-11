RXO Inc. [RXO] moved up 1.46: Why It’s Important

RXO Inc. [NYSE: RXO] gained 1.46% on the last trading session, reaching $17.43 price per share at the time.

RXO Inc. represents 115.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.01 billion with the latest information. RXO stock price has been found in the range of $15.50 to $18.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, RXO reached a trading volume of 3601323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RXO Inc. [RXO]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for RXO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RXO Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for RXO stock

RXO Inc. [RXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.06. The present Moving Average recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at RXO Inc. [RXO]

245 institutional holders increased their position in RXO Inc. [NYSE:RXO] by around 12,388,172 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 8,786,934 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 80,515,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,690,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,135,542 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,969,247 shares during the same period.