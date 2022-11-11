Raymond James slashes price target on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] – find out why.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] closed the trading session at $9.54 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.12, while the highest price level was $9.70. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Allogene Therapeutics Unveils Novel Approach to Generate Engineered AlloCAR T™ Cells to Control Immune Rejection at the Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Promising Preclinical Data Highlights a Simple One-Step Gene Editing Strategy to Prevent the Rejection of AlloCAR T™ Cells by Host T Cells and NK Cells.

Cloaking Approach Demonstrates Superiority to B2M Knock Out in a Syngeneic In Vivo Model.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.06 percent and weekly performance of 0.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ALLO reached to a volume of 3539800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $26.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on ALLO stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ALLO shares from 30 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6684.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

ALLO stock trade performance evaluation

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.35, while it was recorded at 9.13 for the last single week of trading, and 10.74 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -664.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.06. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.68.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $982 million, or 72.60% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,406,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.19 million in ALLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $76.37 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly 12.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 23,284,861 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 12,065,814 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 67,620,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,971,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,612,821 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,348,443 shares during the same period.