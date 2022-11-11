Oppenheimer lifts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.70%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Aurinia Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Net revenue of $55.8 million for Q3 2022; including $30.0 million milestone from Otsuka related to European Approval of LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin).

Adjusts net product revenue guidance to $100-105 million from sales of LUPKYNIS for 2022.

Over the last 12 months, AUPH stock dropped by -82.04%. The one-year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.39. The average equity rating for AUPH stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $766.19 million, with 141.73 million shares outstanding and 132.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, AUPH stock reached a trading volume of 4697980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $13.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

AUPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -28.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.34 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.17, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.05 and a Gross Margin at +93.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $260 million, or 37.00% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,811,743, which is approximately 327.475% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,994,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.57 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $21.12 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 14,985,979 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,278,303 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 26,609,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,874,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,060,167 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,898,227 shares during the same period.