Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Revenue clocked in at $205.80 million, up 85.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] closed the trading session at $3.14 on 11/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.08, while the highest price level was $3.36. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – 3Q 2022 dividend announcement.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 85.80 percent and weekly performance of -6.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, NAT reached to a volume of 6193912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

NAT stock trade performance evaluation

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 15.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.99 and a Gross Margin at -35.01. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.72.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $208 million, or 30.30% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,886,134, which is approximately 9.992% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,288,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.75 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $14.34 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly -12.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 17,181,033 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 8,616,016 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,328,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,125,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,540,255 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,632,664 shares during the same period.