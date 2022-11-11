MongoDB Inc. [MDB] moved up 17.22: Why It’s Important

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] surged by $23.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $165.51 during the day while it closed the day at $161.00. The company report on October 12, 2022 that MongoDB Pay-As-You-Go Offering Accelerates Developer Innovation within the Azure Marketplace & Portal.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

New integrations empower builders, developers, and digital natives to unlock the power of MongoDB Atlas when running on Azure.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), today announced that it will make it easier for developers to build data rich applications at scale with a pay as you go experience of MongoDB Atlas within the Azure Marketplace & Portal. By engaging MongoDB Atlas through the Azure Marketplace, developers can access a free trial along with streamlined billing and procurement experience using their Azure accounts to pay for their Atlas usage. MongoDB is excited to be among the initial set of partners participating in the launch of Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform Partner Ecosystem, which was announced at Ignite 2022. This integration provides developers with the unique ability to work with the platform of their choice to build on while also meeting the stringent requirements of Corp IT without impacting the speed of innovation.

MongoDB Inc. stock has also gained 2.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDB stock has declined by -57.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.45% and lost -69.59% year-on date.

The market cap for MDB stock reached $11.16 billion, with 68.33 million shares outstanding and 66.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 3689672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $342.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 13.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.91.

MDB stock trade performance evaluation

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, MDB shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.53, while it was recorded at 145.92 for the last single week of trading, and 302.54 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.26. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,017 million, or 91.60% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,258,298, which is approximately 0.294% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,064,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $976.45 million in MDB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $953.3 million in MDB stock with ownership of nearly -4.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 6,471,921 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 3,661,993 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 52,080,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,214,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 459,393 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,417,576 shares during the same period.